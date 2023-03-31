CGI Receives Forbes Recognition for Management Consulting Services

GCI has received a distinction from Forbes as one of the Best Management Consulting Firms in the United States for 2023.

The company also made it to Forbes America’s Best List in 2021 and 2022, the information technology and business consulting services firm said Thursday.

The recognition is based on CGI’s ability to offer actionable counsel to drive business transformation.

Tim Hurlebaus, president of commercial and state government operations at CGI, considers the recognition as Forbes’ acknowledgment of CGI as a partner in the U.S. for large government agencies and commercial enterprises.

“Across 21 global industries, we know the business and technology behind mission-critical parts of major enterprises, and this is just one of the reasons why clients continue to turn to CGI for their most complex, strategic and high-visibility initiatives,” he said.