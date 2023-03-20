CTI Awarded Navy Contract to Continue Electronic Warfare Modeling Development

The U.S. Navy awarded software company Chesapeake Technology Inc. a $35 million contract to continue developing electronic warfare simulation and visualization platforms until March 2028.

The project is part of the third phase of a Small Business Innovation Research program on EW systems advancement, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Under the cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity award, Chesapeake will leverage the Merlin capability to create models of complex tactical environments in cyber warfare.

CTI will design virtual capabilities for threat radars, EW effects and tactical aircraft and data used in planning airborne electronic attack missions.

The service branch will obligate funds upon issuance of each task order, which will be performed primarily in Point Mugu, California, and partially in Denver.

The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division in China Lake, California, is managing the contract.