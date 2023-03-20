in Executive Moves, News

Former DRT Exec Chris Zeiders Appointed Technology VP at Federal Resource Corp.

Chris Zeiders, former vice president of technology at DRT Strategies, has taken on the same role at Federal Resource Corporation, an Erie, Pennsylvania-headquartered information technology services provider.

Prior to his appointment, Zeiders spent more than seven years at DRT Strategies, where he oversaw the delivery of technology modernization tools and services to U.S. government customers and helped strengthen the company’s strategic collaborations with industry partners, FRC said.

He also previously worked at CGI’s federal arm as a senior consultant and a technical manager.

Jeremy Young, CEO of FRC, said Zeiders would work to lead the company toward “new heights of excellence” by driving its technical vision and strategy.

FRC is a HUBZone-certified small business that offers networking, cloud computing, cybersecurity and managed security services to government and commercial customers.

