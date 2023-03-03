CISA Requests Info on Insight Branch’s Cybersecurity Risk Management Requirement

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has begun seeking information on a potential contract that covers cybersecurity risk management services for the Cybersecurity Division, Vulnerability Management Insights Branch.

A notice posted on SAM.gov states that the branch requires support in program and product management, data integration and analysis, risk insights, vulnerability mitigation planning and performance insight.

The contract also includes optional tasks to define methodology for planning, execution and quality and provide surge support personnel.

The Insights branch is one of the five branches operating under the Vulnerability Management subdivision. It uses data analytics to provide cyberthreat visibility and reduce attack surface and vulnerability risks.

Responses to the sources sought notice are due March 15.