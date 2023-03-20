Collins to Expand, Renovate Microelectronics Manufacturing Facility in Iowa

Collins Aerospace targets to expand its microelectronics production facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in an effort to meet the increasing demand for its products that use the said component.

The expansion project will see the aerospace and defense company make $9.5 million building renovation and $12.5 million machinery and equipment investments, the Raytheon Technologies business said Friday.

Under the planned expansion, around 20,000 square feet of existing manufacturing space will be renovated to develop components for the company’s military communication products and a new Class 100 clean room, plating area and larger testing space will be added.

The expansion will also include the addition of a research and development space for potential future projects.