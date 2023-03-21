CRDF Global to Help Address Philippines’ Disinformation, Cyberthreats; Tina Dolph Quoted

Nonprofit cybersecurity group CRDF Global has been chosen by the government of the Philippines to help address security threats and disinformation online, The Manila Times reported Tuesday.

Under the partnership, CRDF will assist in capacity building, fellowship exchange and improvement of the country’s information technology and communication infrastructure.

CRDF Global lends its technical expertise to the United States and its allies to foster research and development through grants, training, travel and logistics and specialized equipment procurement. It has provided support in different fields, from technology to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high yield explosives.

“Our blend of local knowledge and international reach yields greater efficacy and impact in our mission areas,” said Tina Dolph, chief global officer of CRDF. “We look forward to expanding the depth and impact of our program in this dynamic and fast-paced region with our new Philippine employees,” added Dolph, a Wash100 awardee.

