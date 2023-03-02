CrowdStrike Report Shows Surge in Identity, Cloud Security Threats

Cybersecurity threats such as identity- and cloud-based attacks and foreign espionage activity have surged in the past year, according to the 2023 CrowdStrike Global Threat Report.

The report released Tuesday showed a 95 percent increase in cloud exploitation and 50 percent rise in interactive intrusions in 2022, the company said Tuesday.

For the 2022 report, the company added 33 new adversaries to its watchlist of more than 200 threat and e-crime actors. It included the Scattered Spider and Slippy Spider, which recently launched high-profile attacks on technology, business process outsourcing, and telecommunications companies.

CrowdStrike found that malware-free attacks detected rose from 62 percent to 71 percent from 2021 to 2022. The dark web also had 112 percent more access broker advertisements.

The cybersecurity firm warned that adversaries are increasingly circumventing threat patches and repeatedly weaponizing and exploiting vulnerabilities, including the 900 vulnerabilities identified by Microsoft last year.

“Today’s threat actors are smarter, more sophisticated, and more well resourced than they have ever been in the history of cybersecurity,” said Adam Meyers, senior vice president of intelligence at CrowdStrike.

“Only by understanding their rapidly evolving tradecraft, techniques and objectives – and by embracing technology fueled by the latest threat intelligence – can companies remain one step ahead of today’s increasingly relentless adversaries.”