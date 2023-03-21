in News

CTC Trains Navy Ship Maintenance Team on Aluminum Structure Restoration

Concurrent Technologies Corp. has trained a team of U.S. Navy maintainers to use a company-built system for restoring aluminum structures without taking the hardware off a naval ship.

Personnel at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center in Norfolk, Virginia, received training and transition assistance for the Reverse Sensitization Unit, the company said Monday.

CTC demonstrated processes to assemble, operate and store the unit in accordance with a NAVSEA-approved, RSU-specific program.

The company gathered feedback on potential enhancements to the technology and intends to continue promoting the use of its proprietary RSU in Navy fleet maintenance.

RSU was built on a patented technology to support vessel material restoration.

Written by Jamie Bennet

