NASA Contracting Vet Darlene Coen Joins CGI Federal as Director, Acquisition Strategy Lead

Darlene Coen, who retired from government service after helping lead a NASA governmentwide acquisition contract for over a decade, has joined CGI‘s federal arm as director and acquisition strategy lead in its consulting, applications, solutions and technology practice, ExecutiveBiz has learned.

Earlier in her career, Coen was a government contracting officer for 15 years. In August 2008, she became deputy program director of NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement contract, a role she held for more than 14 years.

Coen, as director and acquisition strategy lead in CGI Federal‘s CAST practice, is now responsible for driving business strategic development, addressing issues related to federal acquisitions support and services, and aligning company offerings with customer requirements.

“To strengthen acquisition strategy… I build discussions to educate, train and build bridges between the public and private sector so that our clients can best envision, build and run forward with their critical missions,” said Coen.

CGI Federal SVP and CAST Business Unit Lead Kenyon Wells welcomed Coen and underscored her government contracting expertise.

“Coen’s deep experience and consultative approach to acquisitions across the Federal landscape will enhance strategic partnership with federal acquisition professionals, both existing customers and prospective customers,” he commented.