in Executive Moves, News

NASA Contracting Vet Darlene Coen Joins CGI Federal as Director, Acquisition Strategy Lead

Darlene Coen/CGI Federal
NASA Contracting Vet Darlene Coen Joins CGI Federal as Director, Acquisition Strategy Lead - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Darlene Coen, who retired from government service after helping lead a NASA governmentwide acquisition contract for over a decade, has joined CGI‘s federal arm as director and acquisition strategy lead in its consulting, applications, solutions and technology practice, ExecutiveBiz has learned.

Earlier in her career, Coen was a government contracting officer for 15 years. In August 2008, she became deputy program director of NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement contract, a role she held for more than 14 years.

Coen, as director and acquisition strategy lead in CGI Federal‘s CAST practice, is now responsible for driving business strategic development, addressing issues related to federal acquisitions support and services, and aligning company offerings with customer requirements.

“To strengthen acquisition strategy… I build discussions to educate, train and build bridges between the public and private sector so that our clients can best envision, build and run forward with their critical missions,” said Coen.

CGI Federal SVP and CAST Business Unit Lead Kenyon Wells welcomed Coen and underscored her government contracting expertise.

“Coen’s deep experience and consultative approach to acquisitions across the Federal landscape will enhance strategic partnership with federal acquisition professionals, both existing customers and prospective customers,” he commented.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Acquisition StrategyCAST PracticeCGICGI FederalcontractingDarlene Coenexecutive moveGovconNASASEWP

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

HawkEye 360 Commissions 6th RF Satellite Cluster; Alex Fox Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
HawkEye 360 Commissions 6th RF Satellite Cluster; Alex Fox Quoted
SpyCloud Report: Government Devices More Prone to Malware Infection - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SpyCloud Report: Government Devices More Prone to Malware Infection