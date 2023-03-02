in Executive Moves, News

NGA Veteran David Gauthier Appointed GXO Chief Strategy Officer

David Gauthier, a former director of commercial operations at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, has been named chief strategy officer at space-focused consulting company GXO.

He will be responsible for helping clients navigate the space technology market and explore approaches to bring their capabilities to the national security sector, GXO said Wednesday.

Gauthier previously spent 16 years at the NGA including Senior Executive Service for nearly nine years. In his most recent role, he oversaw contracting and acquisition efforts related to GEOINT data, technology and service offerings.

His achievements at the agency included leading the establishment of NGA’s Office of Strategic Operations and driving geospatial data science and artificial intelligence adoption efforts.

He also served as the Intelligence Community Commercial Space Council’s inaugural chair.

Long Beach, California-based GXO aims to help space technology startups identify potential investment and government business opportunities.

Written by Kacey Roberts

