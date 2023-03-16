Debra Curley Joins NetImpact as Capture Management Director

NetImpact Strategies has appointed software industry veteran Debra Curley as director of capture management to help drive the company’s strategy and process for winning business pursuits.

Curley will act as a partner to business development and executive management teams in her new position, NetImpact said Tuesday.

“I am thrilled to join the NetImpact team at this exciting time as they continue to invest and expand their digital transformation capabilities within the federal government,” she noted.

She previously spent nearly 13 years at software-as-a-service platform vendor AvePoint in various operations leadership and project management roles.

Falls Church, Virginia-based NetImpact offers management and information technology consulting services to the government sector.