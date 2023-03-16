in Executive Moves, News

Debra Curley Joins NetImpact as Capture Management Director

https://netimpactstrategies.com/news/2023/debra-curley-welcome.php
Debra Curley Joins NetImpact as Capture Management Director - top government contractors - best government contracting event

NetImpact Strategies has appointed software industry veteran Debra Curley as director of capture management to help drive the company’s strategy and process for winning business pursuits.

Curley will act as a partner to business development and executive management teams in her new position, NetImpact said Tuesday.

“I am thrilled to join the NetImpact team at this exciting time as they continue to invest and expand their digital transformation capabilities within the federal government,” she noted.

She previously spent nearly 13 years at software-as-a-service platform vendor AvePoint in various operations leadership and project management roles.

Falls Church, Virginia-based NetImpact offers management and information technology consulting services to the government sector.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

AvePointcapture managementDebra Curleyexecutive moveGovconnetimpact strategies

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Battelle-Led Industry Team Requests DOE Funding for Direct Air Capture Hub Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Battelle-Led Industry Team Requests DOE Funding for Direct Air Capture Hub Program
Ensco to Host 1st Annual Rail Conference at Transportation Technology Center in Colorado; Jeff Stevens Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Ensco to Host 1st Annual Rail Conference at Transportation Technology Center in Colorado; Jeff Stevens Quoted