Delta-Cosworth Joins DOD’s Commercial Battery Prototyping Effort

Delta-Cosworth became the latest company to be chosen by the Department of Defense’s innovation arm and its partner agencies in the Jumpstart for Advanced Battery Standardization project.

The electric powertrain engineering company received a contract to use its cylindrical scalable module architecture in designing a high-performance modular battery system for potential military use, the Defense Innovation Unit said Monday.

JABS is a collaborative military vehicle electrification effort of DIU, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicle Systems Center, and the Department of the Navy-Operational Energy.

The agency previously awarded battery system development contracts to General Motors’ defense arm, Inventus Power and Canoo Technologies.

Cosworth, which received the award in February, designed its CSM technology to employ a unique fundamental building block to enable various battery pack configurations.