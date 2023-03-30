DMI Awarded DOL Task Order for IT Support Services; Amy Rall Quoted

DMI has booked a recompete task order to support the Department of Labor ’s Bureau of Labor Statistics with information technology application development services.

As tasked by the award, DMI will assist the bureau’s Office of Technology and Survey Processing with designing, developing, operating and maintaining new and modified computer-based platforms that host a number of BLS programs, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said Thursday.

Amy Rall , president of DMI’s public sector arm, said that government organizations are currently “grappling with a number of challenges in terms of legacy infrastructure, culture, compliance and more that can hinder progress.”

“DMI is uniquely equipped to address these challenges by bringing outstanding commercial capabilities and a deep understanding of the federal mission. As a DOL partner, we look forward to bringing our expanded application development expertise to the table to help BLS achieve their digital transformation goals and mission objectives,” she stated.

An independent statistical agency, BLS is the prime federal organization responsible for measuring labor market activity, working conditions and price changes in the economy. Its mission is to gather, analyze and distribute important economic information to aid public and private decision making. In doing so, BLS delivers accessible products and services that are accurate, objective, pertinent and up-to-date to its users.

Contracting activities will impact the OTSP’s Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages and its Database Administration Support for the Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics programs.