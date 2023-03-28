in News

DOE Withdraws Solicitation for Paducah Infrastructure Support Services Contract

The Department of Energy has canceled the solicitation for a contract to provide infrastructure support services at the Paducah Site due to changes to the performance work statement and the gap between solicitation posting and proposal submission.

Incumbent contractor Swift & Staley will continue to support the site under an existing contract scheduled to expire on July 31, 2024, DOE said Monday.

The small business secured the original contract worth $159.7 million in December 2020 to perform a range of infrastructure support services, including facilities construction and repair, grounds maintenance, computer and telecommunication services, environment safety and fleet management, over a five-year period.

DOE plans to release information on future Paducah solicitation during the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

