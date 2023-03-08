Draper Expands Operations via New Indiana Office

Draper has expanded its operations through the opening of a new office in Odon, Indiana, marking the nonprofit engineering innovation company’s ninth office branch across the United States

Located at [email protected] Technology Park, the new office pushes forward Draper’s planned expansion of customer capabilities and partnerships in the region, the company said Tuesday.

Duane Embree was appointed to lead the new Draper office. Embree has over 40 years of experience under his belt and previously served as executive director of the Indiana Office of Defense and Development. He also served as technical director at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division.

“With our new office, Draper is even better positioned to serve our customers, locally and nationally, as they deliver capabilities to support U.S. national security missions,” said Sarah Leeper, defense systems principal director at Draper.