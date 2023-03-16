in Contract Awards, News

ECS to Update DOD’s Digital Workflow Management Platform; John Heneghan Quoted

John Heneghan
ECS to Update DOD's Digital Workflow Management Platform; John Heneghan Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

ECS has won a five-year, $19 million contract to update a digital workflow management platform for the Department of Defense’s military status information hub.

The project will involve updating ServiceNow instances and implementing new ones to support IT modernization efforts at the Defense Manpower Data Center, ECS said Wednesday.

Contract work also covers instance operation and maintenance, architecture development and consulting services.

“We’ll use our ServiceNow expertise to help the agency reduce workflow complexity, boost productivity and offer improved services to uniformed service members, veterans and families around the world,” said John Heneghan, president at ECS and a 2023 Wash100 awardee.

The ASGN subsidiary previously helped other DOD organizations and federal agencies deploy the cloud-based platform to automate IT processes.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Defense Manpower Data CenterDepartment of Defensedigital modernizationdigital workflow management platformDODECSGovconjohn heneghanServiceNow

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Raytheon Awarded Air Force Contract for Engineering Technical Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Raytheon Awarded Air Force Contract for Engineering Technical Services
Northrop Touts Battle Management, C2 Capabilities in Navy Nuclear Comms Link Program Bid - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Northrop Touts Battle Management, C2 Capabilities in Navy Nuclear Comms Link Program Bid