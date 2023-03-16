ECS to Update DOD’s Digital Workflow Management Platform; John Heneghan Quoted

ECS has won a five-year, $19 million contract to update a digital workflow management platform for the Department of Defense’s military status information hub.

The project will involve updating ServiceNow instances and implementing new ones to support IT modernization efforts at the Defense Manpower Data Center, ECS said Wednesday.

Contract work also covers instance operation and maintenance, architecture development and consulting services.

“We’ll use our ServiceNow expertise to help the agency reduce workflow complexity, boost productivity and offer improved services to uniformed service members, veterans and families around the world,” said John Heneghan, president at ECS and a 2023 Wash100 awardee.

The ASGN subsidiary previously helped other DOD organizations and federal agencies deploy the cloud-based platform to automate IT processes.