ECS Recognized for Driving Business Transformation With Elastic Security Tech; John Heneghan Quoted

ECS has received business transformation recognition during the Elastic Excellence Awards for implementing Elastic’s security technology to create measurable, added value across the company.

The award highlights the Elastic partner’s methodology, which incorporated threat hunting, machine learning and saved searches, to assist customers in threat detection, analysis and response, ECS said Wednesday.

The Elastic Excellence Awards acknowledges partners and customers that demonstrated use of Elastic’s security, observability and enterprise search services to support data mining, endpoint security, log analysis, dashboarding and other processes.

Commenting on the Elastic recognition, John Heneghan, president of ECS and two-time Wash100 awardee said, “Time and time again, our partnership with Elastic brings the right mix of talent and technology to bear on customer challenges — and the result is customer success.”