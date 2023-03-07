Edgar Sevilla Joins DTC Government Solutions as Chief Software Architect

Edgar Sevilla, former cybersecurity and cyber operations director at Dark Wolf Solutions, was named chief software architect at Domo Tactical Communications‘ government solutions business.

He will build on his his more than 25 years of experience in cyber operations, software development, systems integration and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, DTC said Monday.

Sevilla previously worked for several defense contractors. He specializes in computer forensics, intrusion detection, malicious code analysis, steganography, cryptography and threat-hunting techniques.

“His impressive track record in developing and integrating cutting-edge technologies, coupled with his strong cybersecurity leadership, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our capabilities,” said John Cremins, president of DTC Government Solutions.