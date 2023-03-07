in Executive Moves, News

Edgar Sevilla Joins DTC Government Solutions as Chief Software Architect

Edgar Sevilla/LinkedIn
Edgar Sevilla Joins DTC Government Solutions as Chief Software Architect - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Edgar Sevilla, former cybersecurity and cyber operations director at Dark Wolf Solutions, was named chief software architect at Domo Tactical Communications‘ government solutions business.

He will build on his his more than 25 years of experience in cyber operations, software development, systems integration and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, DTC said Monday.

Sevilla previously worked for several defense contractors. He specializes in computer forensics, intrusion detection, malicious code analysis, steganography, cryptography and threat-hunting techniques.

“His impressive track record in developing and integrating cutting-edge technologies, coupled with his strong cybersecurity leadership, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our capabilities,” said John Cremins, president of DTC Government Solutions.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Cybersecuritydark wolf solutionsDomo Tactical CommunicationsDTC Government SolutionsEdgar Sevillaexecutive moveGovconJohn Creminssoftware development

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Raytheon to Lead Systems Integration Work on Navy's Narcotic Detection Radar - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Raytheon to Lead Systems Integration Work on Navy’s Narcotic Detection Radar
NOAA, L3Harris Collaborating on Enhanced Satellite Data Capacity Research - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NOAA, L3Harris Collaborating on Enhanced Satellite Data Capacity Research