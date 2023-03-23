Ensco to Demo Airworthiness Safety & Security Products at Aerospace Tech Week; Jeff Stevens Quoted

Ensco will participate in the Aerospace Tech Week in Munich, Germany, and highlight its products and services designed for airworthiness safety and security.

The international technology company said Wednesday it will also demonstrate its human machine interface platforms and display application development services during the event on March 29 and 30.

“We’re proud that our services can create a framework for the U.S. and Europe to work together to make flights safer,” said Ensco President Jeff Stevens.

Aerospace Tech Week is an annual event for aerospace companies and airlines to gather, discuss and develop the systems and other offerings needed to meet the evolving requirements of the commercial aviation and defense industries.