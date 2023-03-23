in News

Ensco to Demo Airworthiness Safety & Security Products at Aerospace Tech Week; Jeff Stevens Quoted

https://www.ensco.com/about/leadership
Ensco to Demo Airworthiness Safety & Security Products at Aerospace Tech Week; Jeff Stevens Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Ensco will participate in the Aerospace Tech Week in Munich, Germany, and highlight its products and services designed for airworthiness safety and security.

The international technology company said Wednesday it will also demonstrate its human machine interface platforms and display application development services during the event on March 29 and 30.

“We’re proud that our services can create a framework for the U.S. and Europe to work together to make flights safer,” said Ensco President Jeff Stevens

Aerospace Tech Week is an annual event for aerospace companies and airlines to gather, discuss and develop the systems and other offerings needed to meet the evolving requirements of the commercial aviation and defense industries. 

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Aerospace Tech Weekairworthiness safetyENSCOGovconJeff Stevens

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

ManTech Executives Discuss Google Workspace Transition; David Hathaway Lists Move Drivers - top government contractors - best government contracting event
ManTech Executives Discuss Google Workspace Transition; David Hathaway Lists Move Drivers
General Dynamics Wins Navy Contract for Ordnance Plant Maintenance - top government contractors - best government contracting event
General Dynamics Wins Navy Contract for Ordnance Plant Maintenance