Ensco to Host 1st Annual Rail Conference at Transportation Technology Center in Colorado; Jeff Stevens Quoted

Ensco will launch an annual conference at the Federal Railroad Administration’s Transportation Technology Center in Pueblo, Colorado, in November.

The TTC Conference and Tour aims to showcase the TTC training and testing facilities, and present the latest technologies and research funding opportunities in the industry, the company said Wednesday.

The event will be held on Nov. 7 and 8, under the management of Wheel Rail Seminars. It will feature presenters from FRA and the Transportation Security Administration, as well as railroad organizations and suppliers.

Rail experts will also provide insights during the guided tour, which will include on-track displays from different train organizations.

“We’re excited to bring industry professionals together to discuss important safety, security and research topics that are critical for the railway industry to inspire new advancements for years to come,” said Ensco President Jeff Stevens.