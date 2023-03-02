in Contract Awards, News

eVigilant Lands Position on $675M Army Contract for Electronic Security Support

Logo / evigilant.com
eVigilant will compete for tasks to conduct electronic security systems support for government organizations under a potential 11-year, $675 million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Services under the ESS VII indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity multiple award task order will cover personnel, equipment, tools, materials, supervision and nonpersonal support, the Reston, Virginia-based security services provider said Wednesday.

Billy Conner, president of eVigilant, welcomed the opportunity to continue providing services in support of USACE mission. 

eVigilant and 21 other companies previously won spots for the ESS VII contract in September 2022.

The Army Engineering and Support Center in Huntsville will manage the contract, which contains a seven-year base period along with a pair of two-year option periods.

Written by Kacey Roberts

