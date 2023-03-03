EY US Unveils Center for Government Modernization; Gerry Dixon Quoted

in News, Technology

The government and public sector practice of Ernst & Young’s U.S. arm has established a new center to help U.S. federal, local and state government agencies advance their modernization efforts by exploring ways to better use technology and data in addressing complex challenges.

The EY Center for Government Modernization will help public sector leaders in their transformation initiatives by implementing platforms across cybersecurity, health and human services, finance, technology, workforce and supply chain, among other areas, EY US said Thursday.

The new center will organize thought leadership in three focus areas: operational optimization for government, equity and wellbeing for communities and constituent experience transformation.

The operational optimization for government aspect, for instance, will focus on automation, cyber preparedness, workforce transformation, legacy systems modernization and application of advanced analytics, cloud and artificial intelligence strategies.

“The Center, which encompasses our expertise, relationships and technology solutions, will produce cutting-edge insights for public sector leaders and support government agencies as they build a stronger nation,” said Gerry Dixon, managing partner of the EY US Government and Public Sector practice.

The center will host events, generate new research and showcase platforms, leading practices and alliances.

