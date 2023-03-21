FiscalNote, Peraton Seek to Support Information Warfare Missions Through Partnership

FiscalNote and Peraton have partnered to combine their platforms and capabilities to help public and private sector customers detect, analyze and address disinformation and other threats in the information environment.

FiscalNote said Monday it will merge its Predata platform with Peraton’s methodologies and team of experts in the information domain through the partnership to enable warfighters and other users to gain insights and support information warfare missions.

Predata is an artificial intelligence-based platform that works to analyze online research patterns, detect indicators and warnings about risk factors and understand digital behavior by providing analytic tools, maps and dashboards.

Josh Resnik, president and chief operating officer of FiscalNote, said the partnership will enable both companies to broaden their ability to serve clients in the national security sector and those in cybersecurity, information warfare and global security markets.

Mike Berger, chief of research for information warfare at Peraton, said Predata could support customers and their information warfare missions by providing them insights on messaging effectiveness within hours.