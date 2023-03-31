in Executive Moves, News

Former FBI Official Ralph Tursi Named GDIT’s Senior Director for Law Enforcement

Ralph Tursi/LinkedIn
Ralph Tursi, a former deputy assistant director of the FBI, has been appointed senior director for law enforcement business at General Dynamics‘ information technology arm.

In his new role, Tursi will oversee business strategy development, program and product delivery to address the Department of Justice’s IT requirements, the defense contractor said Thursday.

Tursi held various roles of increasing responsibilities during his two-decade tenure at the FBI, most recently as deputy assistant director of the human resources division, where he oversaw human capital management and customer service.

Before that, he was chief of East Asia intelligence in the agency’s counterintelligence division and senior executive to the National Security Council.

Tursi previously spent nearly 15 years at Naval Sea Systems Command, where he led research, development, testing and evaluation efforts and provided engineering support for naval weapons handling systems.

“His leadership and mission knowledge will be instrumental in delivering innovative technologies to our customers as they continue to accelerate their IT modernization goals,” said John Ludecke, vice president and general manager of federal civilian agencies at GDIT.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

