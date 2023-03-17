Former Iron Bow Exec Daniel Muse Joins SPA as CFO; Rich Sawchak Quoted

Daniel Muse, a former Iron Bow Technologies executive, has been selected as chief financial officer of Systems Planning and Analysis, effective March 17.

A veteran of the government services industry, Muse will bring two decades of experience in merger and acquisition activities, corporate finance and strategic planning to the role, the Alexandria, Virginia-based enterprise announced on Friday.

Rich Sawchak, CEO of SPA, highlighted Muse’s “top notch” leadership and said that his “financial acumen and strategic insights” will be a notable addition to the company’s executive team.

“We enthusiastically welcome Dan to the SPA team as we continue to build upon our 50-year history of high quality and high impact services to our clients. Dan’s extensive experience and expertise, particularly in leading complex transactions and negotiations, will serve us well as SPA’s horizons continue to expand,” Sawchak said.

Previously, Muse held CFO roles at several other companies, including Sevatec, FCE Enterprises, Solerity and most recently at Iron Bow, a company focused on digital transformation, information technology modernization and cybersecurity. Earlier in his career, he spent over 10 years as an investment banker at Stifel Financial Corp.

Since 2021, Muse has been a mentor at CFO Rising, an organization dedicated to guiding young financial professionals on their journey to CFO positions. He currently holds a Chartered Financial Analyst certification.

Muse’s appointment follows multiple executive leadership changes within SPA late last year. In November, Sawchak joined the organization as its new CEO. Shortly after, John Quigley, SPA’s chief operating officer, assumed the lead of the company’s acquisition, integration and business operations functions while maintaining his role as corporate secretary.

At the same time, Terry Benedict, a retired U.S. Navy vice admiral, was selected as president of SPA, a position in which he oversees all customer operations, programs and technology differentiation.