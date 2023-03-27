Former Navy CIO Aaron Weis Joins Google Public Sector as Tech Managing Director

Aaron Weis, former Navy chief information officer, was named managing director of technology at Google‘s public sector arm, ExecutiveBiz has learned.

The move took effect Monday and Weis is now tasked to oversee GPS technology strategy development and execution for Google Cloud Platform.

Reporting to Vice President Leigh Palmer, the new managing director will also be responsible for driving engagements with engineering partners and customers through stewardship of a team of experienced public sector technologists.

Weis brings to Google Public Sector nearly three decades of industry experience and five years of government service insight. He held several CIO posts and other roles of increasing responsibilities related to information technology and business development.

As Navy CIO, he had oversight of the department’s information management, digital, data and cybersecurity strategy, investments and expenditures.

The executive’s efforts while in his previous post also landed him on Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 class of key public and private sector leaders in the government contracting sector.

Weis’ 2023 recognition is for outlining digital modernization objectives that support his information superiority framework for the Navy. Visit Wash100.com to vote for him as one of your favorite GovCon leaders in the Popular Vote contest.