Frontier Aerospace Receives AEI HorizonX Investment; Jim McKinnon Quoted

Frontier Aerospace has raised $10 million in a Series A financing from AEI HorizonX, a venture capital platform established by AE Industrial Partners and Boeing.

Frontier Aerospace President Jim McKinnon said in a statement published Tuesday the funds will be utilized for the creation of a modern test facility to support future development programs of the space propulsion company.

“This latest funding round will accelerate Frontier’s engine development activities [and] support major expansion of manufacturing and vacuum test facilities,” noted Mckinnon.

The fundraising comes after Frontier Aerospace’s recent delivery of flight thrusters to NASA to support its Commercial Lunar Payload Services Program. The company is engaged in ongoing thruster development and testing across a wide range of thrust classes for the space agency missions and various government primes.