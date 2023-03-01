Future Technologies, Cambium Network Partner to Enable Private Wireless Network for DOD

Future Technologies, a Communications services company, and Cambium Networks, a wireless networking services provider, will collaborate to provide the Department of Defense with a private wireless network.

Work will be under a multi-million dollar contract and the resulting network is envisioned to cater to fixed and nomadic transport network services, Cambium Networks said Tuesday.

The partnership will leverage Cambium Networks’ global defense and security products, as well as Future Technologies’ connectivity capabilities for private 5G networks.

“Combining Future Technologies’ skills with Cambium’s dependability and ability to withstand environmental challenges enables us to serve governments’ mission-critical communications needs,” said Ryan Peterson, director of global defense and security at Cambium Networks.