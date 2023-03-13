in Contract Awards, News

General Dynamics Business to Modernize Space Systems Command’s Digital Platform

General Dynamics’ information technology business will update the legacy systems of the U.S. Space Systems Command under an $18 million contract from the Space Enterprise Consortium.

SpEC manager National Security Technology Accelerator said Friday General Dynamics Information Technology will handle the Enigma prototype project aimed at creating a digital network that allows for platform-as-a-service capability and provides application on-boarding and integration services in support of contract or vendor operations.

SSC-led Enigma ultimately looks to support the development of the Space Force’s digital infrastructure for the acquisition mission.

NSTXL noted that GDIT’s modernized platform will also prototype acceptable user experience.

“We are very excited to be establishing this digital backbone for Space System Command to where we will be able to connect to anyone, anywhere, any time to further our acquisition mission,” said Jennifer Krolikowski, director of chief of information office at SSC.

Written by Kacey Roberts

