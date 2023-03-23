General Dynamics Wins Navy Contract for Ordnance Plant Maintenance

General Dynamics‘ mission systems business will perform capital maintenance efforts in support of U.S. Navy-owned machinery and facilities at the Naval Industrial Ordnance Plant in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Under a potential $18.7 million cost-only contract, General Dynamics Mission Systems will handle maintenance projects, including elevator engineering and installation, security enhancements, chiller and cooling tower replacements, power generation installation and emergent repairs at NIROP, the Defense Department said Wednesday.

The contract is expected to run until March 26, 2026.

Navy funding worth $8.8 million, or the base contract amount, will be allocated to the maintenance work. Washington, D.C.-based Strategic Systems Programs serves as the contracting activity.