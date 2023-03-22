General Electric Demos Direct Air Capture Tech for Carbon Removal Efforts

General Electric has conducted a laboratory demonstration of its first direct air capture technology designed to help the Department of Energy boost efforts to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

GE said Tuesday the DAC technology was built on the company’s thermal management and heat exchanger design expertise and chemistry and material systems development experience.

The demonstration held at GE’s Climate Action laboratory involved the participation of a team of carbon capture experts who worked closely with the DOE, Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, industry and academia to advance DAC technology development.

“We know that to truly bring an economical, commercial-scale solution in DAC to the market, it will require a collaborative effort with government, industry, and academic partners,” said David Moore, carbon capture breakout technology leader at GE.

According to Moore, the in-lab demonstration is the culmination of internal and external efforts over the past two years to deliver a commercially-deployable DAC technology by the end of the decade.

GE said it is now planning to conduct larger-scale demonstrations in 2024.

The platform is part of the company’s exhibit at the 2023 ARPA-E Innovation Summit.