Groundswell Unveils New Lab for SAP-based Federal Tool Innovation

Technology consulting firm Groundswell has established an innovation laboratory in order to deliver SAP offerings to its customers in the federal government.

The company said Wednesday it will employ project managers, developers and architects who will collaborate with SAP to create new services aimed at addressing gaps in agencies’ operations and administration.

Groundswell’s SAP Innovation Lab will combine its SAP expertise and capabilities with human-centered design and data science to make tools envisioned to become intuitive, user-friendly and data-driven.

“[The lab] will bring forth new and exciting capabilities from SAP, along with industry-leading talent, best practices, and deep client engagement, to create and scale innovative SAP solutions for the federal market,” said Groundswell CEO George Batsakis.