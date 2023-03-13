in News

GSA Requests Info on Supply Chain Risk Illumination Tools Procurement

The General Services Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service has begun seeking feedback from industry sources on a potential 10-year governmentwide multiple-award blanket purchase agreement to procure supply chain risk visibility tools.

A notice posted Friday on SAM.gov states that the Supply Chain Risk Illumination Professional Tools and Services BPA will be awarded against GSA Multiple Award Schedules to provide defense and civilian agencies access to professional services and tools to mitigate risks to supply chains.

SCRIPTS aims to establish a multi-component contract vehicle to address high-risk vulnerabilities to supply chain fraud, abuse and exploitation by adversaries.

FAS is conducting market research to gather industry input on the draft performance work statement.

Responses to the SCRIPTS request for information are due March 28.

Written by Naomi Cooper

