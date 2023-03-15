HawkEye 360 Commissions 6th RF Satellite Cluster; Alex Fox Quoted

HawkEye 360 has commissioned its sixth cluster of radio frequency-sensing satellites, the first of its constellation to enter an inclined orbit.

The three new satellites are expected to bolster data collection of RF-based intelligence in mid-latitude regions, the company announced Tuesday.

The Cluster 6 satellites are supported by a new ground station in Maui, Hawaii, which consists of three dedicated antennas.

With the start of Cluster 6 operation, HawkEye now has 18 satellites with frequency ranging from 15 to 18 gigahertz. The company plans to launch its seventh cluster in April, and two more clusters before the year ends. It intends to have 60 satellites in order to meet the growing demand for RF-based intelligence.

“As political and military tensions increase in [mid-latitude] regions, the need for tactically relevant data is even more critical to detect, assess, and respond to threats,” HawkEye 360 Chief Growth Officer Alex Fox said. “With our new collection modes and frequency coverage, we are expanding our products and services to address the rapidly evolving RF Intelligence needs of our clients.”