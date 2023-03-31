HHS Estimates 12-Year Cost Savings of $700M From Verizon Enterprise Infrastructure Modernization Work; Maggie Hallbach Quoted

Verizon‘s 12-year, $2.5 billion data and voice technology modernization deal with the Department of Health and Human Services is expected to save the agency $700 million by 2032.

The company on Thursday cited HHS officials’ forecast on the financial benefits of the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions task order, which was awarded in 2020.

EIS was established by the General Services Administration to consolidate separate awards in information technology, telecommunications and infrastructure. The contract between Verizon and HHS benefits the Office of the Secretary as well as 10 of the agency’s components.

Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president of public sector at Verizon, noted the challenges faced by large federal agencies looking to move to the new EIS vehicle from their multiple or separate communications infrastructure contracts.

“Our Verizon Public Sector team has had an extraordinary opportunity to work with HHS to architect a single, streamlined EIS contract vehicle that is accelerating their transition to advanced networking technologies and unlocking new capabilities and opportunities,” the 2023 Wash100 recipient continued.