HII, Ocean Aero Collaborate on Unmanned Maritime Platforms, Autonomy Software

HII and Ocean Aero will work together to bolster their respective unmanned maritime platforms and autonomy software offerings.

Under the strategic agreement, the companies will work on improving platform capabilities, including the operational reach and duration of the platforms, autonomy behaviors and share sensor fusion and perceptions, the military shipbuilding company said Thursday.

HII and Ocean Aero target to exhibit the combined capabilities of their unmanned maritime platforms at upcoming events and exercises for local and international partners.

“Incorporating our two firms’ autonomous vehicle value propositions will unlock new tools for our customers at home and abroad,” said Ocean Aero CEO Kevin Decker.

HII is offering its line of REMUS unmanned underwater vehicles to support defense, marine research and commercial operations. Its endurance range from hours to months at depths down to 6,000 meters.