HII Unit Secures Approval for 3D-Printed NAVSEA Platform Components

HII‘s Newport News Shipbuilding unit has received additional approval to use additive manufacturing to produce stainless steel pipefittings for the Naval Sea Systems Command’s ships and other platforms.

NNS was previously authorized to fabricate other vessel components using 3D printing, HII said Tuesday.

NAVSEA initially approved additive manufacturing technical standards in 2018, and installed the first 3D-printed metal piping assembly in the USS Harry S. Truman in January 2019. HII was involved in the printing phase while NNS was the builder of the USS Truman.

The command’s newest approval is specific to 316/316L grade stainless steel pipefittings. NNS intends to seek certification broader use of its additive manufacturing process for other naval components.