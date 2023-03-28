HPE, DOE Kick Off ‘Kestrel’ Supercomputer Installation at National Renewable Energy Lab

Hewlett Packard Enterprise and the Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory have started installing a supercomputer, dubbed Kestrel, designed to advance research on clean energy technologies and renewable energy.

DOE’s office of energy efficiency and renewable energy will use the high-performance computing system to pursue research in continuum mechanics and computational materials and perform planning and simulations for future energy systems, the department said Monday.

“Kestrel will enable the EERE research community to apply cutting-edge simulations and harness artificial intelligence to advance affordable, reliable clean energy technologies at the scale we need to reach our country’s climate and energy goals,” said Alejandro Moreno, acting assistant secretary at DOE.

The supercomputer will complement EERE’s existing HPC system, called Eagle, and is expected to transition to the second phase of installation by fall with the addition of accelerators or graphic processing unit.

In December 2021, DOE selected HPE to build the Kestrel supercomputer for NREL.