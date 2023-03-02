Industry Partnership Launches NIST Framework-Based Cyber Workforce Training

IT certification provider CompTIA is teaming up with By Light Professional IT Services and Infosec Learning to launch training courses compliant with the Cybersecurity Workforce Framework established by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The collaborative effort looks to help professionals build a career in cybersecurity and will combine By Light’s Imerzi immersive cybersecurity training software with CompTIA’s e-learning content and Infosec’s virtual laboratories, the McLean, Virginia-based company said Wednesday.

Workforce analytics organization CyberSeek cited an increasing supply-and-demand gap in the U.S. cyber workforce, with more than 769,000 positions open from September 2021 to 2022. Joe Padin, senior vice president of CompTIA’s U.S. government and commercial sales department, said that their joint training courses aim to fill that gap and bolster the country’s IT defense capabilities.

The web-based training will enable students to choose from instructor-led or self-paced courses from Infosec’s virtual labs, and they will be developed based on their selected job role or industry certification.