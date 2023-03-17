in Executive Moves, News

Industry Veteran Lynn Chia Appointed Corvias Business Growth EVP

Lynn Chia, a 20-year industry veteran, has been named executive vice president of new business growth at government infrastructure services provider Corvias.

Chia will oversee the company’s business growth strategies, industry partnerships, product development, strategic planning and transformation efforts in her new capacity, Corvias said Thursday.

She brings to the role over two decades of experience supporting business development initiatives of civilian and military customers, including the service branches and various Department of Defense components.

Prior to joining Corvias, Chia founded a water technology company and another minority-owned business.

“Lynn already fits seamlessly with our team and truly understands how to connect business needs with strategy and delivery,” said Chris Wilson, chief executive officer for Corvias. 

Warwick, Rhode Island-headquartered Corvias offers asset, property, infrastructure and energy management services to the U.S. military and local and state government agencies.

Written by Naomi Cooper

