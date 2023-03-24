in Contract Awards, News

Integral Federal Lands TSA Recompete for Secure Flight Program; Rob Marcus Quoted

Rob Marcus/Integral Federal
The Department of Homeland Security has tapped Integral Federal to work under the Transport Security Administration’s Secure Flight program as part of a performance engineering analytics task order. 

The contractor said Thursday it will partner with the TSA’s information technology and performance engineering branch on PEA efforts, which build on its analysis-as-a-service strategy to enhance decision-making and security posture.

The recompete contact was made through Integral Federal’s joint venture Derivative and has a one-year base and four options to extend work. 

Rob Marcus, senior vice president of business development at Integral Federal, expressed his enthusiasm at the opportunity. “We look forward to continued success in helping PEA take on transformational projects to support the Secure Flight program.”

Written by Regina Garcia

