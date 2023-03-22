Iron Mountain Secures Phase 2 Award for IRS Digital Mailroom Modernization Initiative; Melissa Carson Quoted

Iron Mountain will move to the next phase of effort intended to help the Internal Revenue Service modernize its mail processing systems.

Under a phase 2 contract awarded by the IRS Enterprise Digitalization and Case Management Office, the company said Tuesday it will offer its Insight Digital Mailroom platform to enhance document processing speeds and accuracy across the agency in support of the Pilot IRS Submission Processing Modernization initiative.

Insight Digital Mailroom is a cloud-based information management offering that digitizes traditional mailrooms to optimize document-centric processes.

The platform enables an automated data workflow that allows mail to be automatically routed to the intended recipient.

“Iron Mountain is excited to partner with the IRS in Phase 2 to deliver our secure, low-touch Insight Digital Mailroom solution that delivers high-speed mail processing turning paper into secure, digitized data with high levels of accuracy within hours, not days,” said Melissa Carson, vice president and general manager of Iron Mountain Government Solutions.