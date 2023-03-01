Jacobs Books GSA Award for Maine Port Construction Work

Jacobs will provide construction management and consulting services along the Maine border with Canada as part of a recently awarded blanket purchase agreement with the General Services Administration.

Under the potential five-year, $15.1 million BPA, the engineering services company will conduct construction project management, project scheduling, cost estimating and claims analysis for the land port of entry projects along the border, GSA said Tuesday.

The agreement will also cover the establishment of new or renovation of existing land ports of entry to support Customs and Border Protection missions.

“The projects along the Maine border will enable our Federal inspection agency partners to better serve travelers entering Maine and the region,” said GSA Acting Regional Administrator Glenn Rotondo.