NSA Veteran Jon Darby Joins Donovan Capital Group as Senior Adviser

Jon Darby, former director of operations at the National Security Agency/Central Security Service, has been named a senior adviser at investment firm Donovan Capital Group.

The nearly four-decade intelligence community veteran will join former CIA and military officials in DCG’s advisory group, the company said Monday.

While at NSA/CSS, Darby led SIGINT collection and analysis efforts for various agency missions and the delivery of intelligence support for defense, cybersecurity and law enforcement operations.

He started his government career as an analyst of Russian language and held field and operational management assignments, which included service as NSA’s chief of counterterrorism.

Darby sits on the board of directors of ManTech and the advisory boards at Intelligent Artifacts and Blu Venture Investors.

The independent consultant Carleton College graduate additionally holds a senior adviser role at Beacon Global Strategies.

Written by Naomi Cooper

