KGS Subsidiary Receives Army IT Modernization Support IDIQ; Kevin Wideman Quoted

A Koniag Government Services subsidiary has secured a single-award contract from the U.S. Army to help the service branch operationalize its information technology modernization strategy.

Koniag Management Solutions will help U.S. Army Security Assistance Command meet its objectives for IT modernization and comply with standardization and modernization policies of the military branch and the Defense Security Cooperation Agency for IT infrastructure, security, sustainment and lifecycle requirements under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, KGS said Wednesday.

KGS CEO Kevin Wideman said the company looks forward to working with USASAC in Huntsville, Alabama, in performing critical efforts through the IDIQ contract.

KGS is an Alaska Native corporation composed of wholly owned subsidiaries that provide professional services, enterprise platforms and operations management support to defense and federal civilian agencies.