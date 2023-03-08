Kratos Books Air Force Order for Lot 19 BQM-167A Aerial Target Production

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will handle Lot 19 production of the BQM-167A Air Force Subscale Aerial Targets under an award worth $21.7 million.

The Firm Fixed Price delivery order provides for 17 BQM-167A AFSATs, mission kits, flight consumables and technical data and is part of a potential $374 million Air Force contract for procurement of Lots 17 to 21 and spares, the technology company said Tuesday.

Work will be conducted at the Kratos manufacturing facility over a five-year period.

Steve Fendley, president of unmanned systems division at Kratos, said the company’s target systems offer key, high-performance and threat-representative capabilities to support Air Force training and test needs.