L3Harris, Army Sign Agreement on MOSA Implementation for Ground Vehicles

L3Harris Technologies has signed a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army to develop and apply a modular open systems approach to the service branch’s ground combat vehicles.

Under the CRADA, L3Harris will share data and collaborate with the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicle Systems Center on developing a MOSA implementation plan that adheres to standards, reduces risks, optimizes architecture design and validates technical feasibility of mission systems, the company said Monday.

Hugh McFadden, director of strategy and product development at L3Harris, said the company will work to speed up the implementation of the architecture to the Army’s portfolio of next-generation combat vehicles.

MOSA is a defense standardization program that enables the Department of Defense to design and deploy low-cost, adaptable systems for land, air and sea domains.