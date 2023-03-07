L3Harris to Supply Viper Shield System Material for Lockheed F-16 Aircraft

L3Harris Technologies has secured a contract from Lockheed Martin to provide long-lead material for the AN/ALQ-254 (V)1 Viper Shield electronic warfare system.

Viper Shield is intended to serve as the baseline electronic warfare system for Lockheed’s global F-16 fleet, particularly the F-16 Block 70/72, L3Harris said Monday.

The system is expected to be equipped into F-16 aircraft for multiple international air defense forces.

“Viper Shield protects next-generation F-16 fighters from previously unimaginable threats by providing a radio frequency shield, a warning receiver and jamming system, around the aircraft,” said Ed Zoiss, president of space and airborne systems at L3Harris.

According to the company, the undefinitized contract award will allow for deliveries of planned production electronic warfare capability to global customers.