Leidos Expands Mayhem Program Partners With University of Michigan

Mayhem hypersonic system (AFRL/Leidos rendering)
Leidos has partnered with the University of Michigan to work on the Mayhem hypersonic program

Under the collaboration, U-M’s aerospace engineering students will assist Leidos in assembling pieces of the university’s model-based systems engineering environment, Leidos said Monday.

The MBSE environment will be deployed in the digital engineering ecosystem for the team working on the Mayhem program.

More students from U-M are expected to work with the Leidos team on the hypersonic system over the next semesters. 

In December 2022, Leidos was awarded a $334 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory to provide support for the development of a larger class air-breathing hypersonic system to be utilized for multiple missions. 

Artie Mabbett, the operations manager for the Leidos Innovation Center, said the partnership not only benefits the program directly but also creates a pipeline of talented individuals with real-world experience for the defense industrial complex.

Written by Regina Garcia

