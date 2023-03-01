in News, Technology

Lockheed’s Investment Arm Backs Aircraft Motor Manufacturer H3X; Chris Moran Quoted

Chris Moran/Lockheed Martin
Lockheed's Investment Arm Backs Aircraft Motor Manufacturer H3X; Chris Moran Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The venture capital arm of Lockheed Martin has invested in technology company H3X Technologies to help the latter augment its Colorado headquarters facility as well as accelerate the development of its integrated motor drives.

H3X has now raised a total of $9 million with the latest funding from Lockheed Martin Ventures, the Denver-based aircraft motor manufacturer said Tuesday.

According to Chris Moran, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures, the investment aligns with Lockheed’s strategy to develop predictive and scaling capabilities.

“H3X is working on scaling transformative technologies that we believe have the potential to provide our customer with viable options for electrifying legacy, all-domain systems and components,” said Moran.

The HPDM technology was created by H3X to enable fully-electric and hybrid-electric aircraft with range and payload capacity. It currently has three base products, namely the HPDM-30, the HPDM-250, and the HPDM-3000.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Chris MoranDefense TechnologyGovconH3XH3X TechnologiesHPDMHPDM-250HPDM-30HPDM-3000investmentLockheed MartinLockheed Martin Ventures

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

V3Gate Principal Guy Nielsen Dissects Everything-as-a-Service, Company Contract Strategy - top government contractors - best government contracting event
V3Gate Principal Guy Nielsen Dissects Everything-as-a-Service, Company Contract Strategy
UK's $125M Request to Procure Javelin Missiles Gets State Department Clearance - top government contractors - best government contracting event
UK’s $125M Request to Procure Javelin Missiles Gets State Department Clearance